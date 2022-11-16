See All General Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Overview

Dr. Jose Zamora, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Madera Community Hospital.

Dr. Zamora works at Gary M. Critser D.O. in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Rendoll Concepcion M.d Inc.
    1885 E Alluvial Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 (559) 493-5912

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Madera Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Ventral Hernia
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Ventral Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Creation Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Jose Zamora, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1659487072
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loma Linda Med Center
    Residency
    • Loma Linda Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Zamora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zamora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zamora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zamora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zamora works at Gary M. Critser D.O. in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zamora’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zamora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zamora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

