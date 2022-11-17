See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Jose Vitto, MD

Interventional Spine Medicine
4.5 (191)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jose Vitto, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Los Andes and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Indiana University Health North Hospital, Keralty Hospital Miami and Larkin Community Hospital.

Dr. Vitto works at VITTO MD in Miami, FL with other offices in Carmel, IN and Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vitto MD
    8585 Sunset Dr Ste 107, Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 274-3393
  2. 2
    Indiana Spine Group
    13225 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 228-7000
  3. 3
    Indiana Spine Group - Greenwood
    747 E County Line Rd Ste L, Greenwood, IN 46143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 893-1960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Indiana University Health North Hospital
  • Keralty Hospital Miami
  • Larkin Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx Injuries Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Saint Francis Health Network
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 191 ratings
    Patient Ratings (191)
    5 Star
    (173)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 17, 2022
    Had the radiofrequency nerve ablation procedure done. WOW! highly recommend to anyone suffering from chronic low back pain. After 36 plus years of dealing with this, finally a doctor who actually helped me. My severe arthritis pain is pretty much gone! I highly recommend Dr. Vitto and his staff. Can't put into words how much better I feel. Thank you all so much! Very caring and compassionate!!!
    Andy B. — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Jose Vitto, MD

    • Interventional Spine Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1962698704
    Education & Certifications

    • Pain Medicine-Department Of Anesthesiology
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS
    • Universidad Los Andes
    • Universidad De Los Andes Escuela De Medicina
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Vitto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vitto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vitto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vitto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vitto has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vitto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    191 patients have reviewed Dr. Vitto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vitto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vitto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vitto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

