Dr. Jose Vilaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vilaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Vilaro, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Vilaro, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Vilaro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Modern Urology3400 Coral Way Ste 500, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (305) 603-8684
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vilaro?
About Dr. Jose Vilaro, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1093127631
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center
- Universidad Central Del Caribe
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vilaro accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vilaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vilaro works at
Dr. Vilaro speaks Spanish.
Dr. Vilaro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vilaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vilaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vilaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.