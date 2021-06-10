See All Nephrologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Jose Velez, MD

Nephrology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jose Velez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Velez works at Renal Associates in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Eagle Pass, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Renal Associates PA
    4458 Medical Dr Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78229
    Bma Eagle Pass
    3065 Megan St, Eagle Pass, TX 78852

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Uvalde Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hyperkalemia
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 10, 2021
    I met Dr. Velez while hospitalized at Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital for renal failure due to kidney stone obstruction. He has been a big help stopping my stone formation after a rough six months of repeated hospitalization, urologic procedures, significant pain and some real close calls. Dr. Velez is easy to reach, easy to talk to, informative, genuinely compassionate and caring and has been very good at planning my treatment and explaining then why and how. Results speak for themselves. I am truly grateful and would recommend him as both a doctor and a kidney specialist. To my understanding he works with all kidney issues from stones to transplants. We have done both in hospital and telemed appointments saving me long trips to San Antonio for analysis of my latest lab work. Today many doctors see so many patients they can be a bit cold or robotic in their care of you. Dr. Velez remembers me, my case and issues, and has a plan to make me better. Thank you.
    About Dr. Jose Velez, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578744538
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
    Medical Education

