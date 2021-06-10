Overview

Dr. Jose Velez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Velez works at Renal Associates in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Eagle Pass, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.