Dr. Jose Vazquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rio Grande City, TX. They completed their residency with Lincoln Med Mntl Health Center



Dr. Vazquez works at Family Medical Specialty Clinic in Rio Grande City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.