Dr. Jose Vargas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vargas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Vargas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Vargas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Vargas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diabetes & Endocrinology Assoc2022 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 307, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 879-6461
-
2
Diabetes Endocrinology Associates700 18th St S Ste 410, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 930-9152
-
3
Seale Harris Clinic805 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 510, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 595-5504
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vargas?
Excellent treatment by Dr. Vargas and staff. All were concerned about my wellbeing and health in general. I felt pampered.
About Dr. Jose Vargas, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1003971441
Education & Certifications
- Va Hospital Tulane
- St Joseph Infir
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vargas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vargas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vargas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vargas works at
Dr. Vargas has seen patients for Overweight, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vargas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vargas speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vargas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vargas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vargas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vargas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.