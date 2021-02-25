See All Neurosurgeons in South Miami, FL
Dr. Jose Valerio, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jose Valerio, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Valerio works at Miami Neuroscience Center in South Miami, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL, Weston, FL and Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Neuroscience Center
    6129 SW 70th St Fl 2, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 871-6854
  2. 2
    Palmetto Office Location
    7100 W 20th Ave Ste 210, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 871-6854
  3. 3
    Miami Office
    7600 S Red Rd Ste 309, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 661-8288
  4. 4
    Weston Office
    2229 N Commerce Pkwy Fl 2, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 661-8288
  5. 5
    Aventura Spine & Wellness Center
    21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 350, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 974-5533
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
  • North Shore Medical Center
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Benign Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Rhinorrhea Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Cranial Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Mesial, Temporal Lobe Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Temporal Lobe, 4 Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Pilocytic Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Malignant Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma-Astrocytoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Meningioma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jose Valerio, MD
    About Dr. Jose Valerio, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1619148293
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Ohio
    Residency
    • Universidad Nacional Autonoma
    Internship
    • Universidad De Costa Rica San Jose Costa Rica
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Undergraduate School
    • La Salle College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Valerio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valerio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valerio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valerio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Valerio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valerio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valerio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valerio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

