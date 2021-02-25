Overview

Dr. Jose Valerio, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Valerio works at Miami Neuroscience Center in South Miami, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL, Weston, FL and Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.