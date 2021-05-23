Dr. Jose Uribe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uribe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Uribe, MD
Dr. Jose Uribe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from PORTER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Bethlehem ENT3445 High Point Blvd Ste 400, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 866-5555Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 12:00pm
- 2 325 N 5th St, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 866-5555
St. Luke's Sacred Heart Campus421 Chew St, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 866-5555
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
I needed a second opinion about my care and was directed to Dr Uribe. After a 15 minute discussion he came to a completely different diagnosis than my previous doctor. That was 7 months ago. Thanks to Dr Uribe I’m feeling much better.
- English, Spanish
- PORTER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
Dr. Uribe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uribe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uribe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uribe has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uribe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Uribe speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Uribe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uribe.
