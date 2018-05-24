See All Anesthesiologists in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Jose Trevino, MD

Anesthesiology
2.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jose Trevino, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Trevino works at Pain Management Center in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jose De Jesus Trevino Pain Mgmt. Center P A
    613 Elizabeth St Ste 805, Corpus Christi, TX 78404

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain

Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Transforaminal Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (14)
    May 24, 2018
    I know people think the wait is long. I do also, but the time he spends with me, his friendly nature, and the help he provides for me are oh so worth it. Just go in expecting the wait. I love his staff also!!
    Karla in CC, TX — May 24, 2018
    About Dr. Jose Trevino, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508869603
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Trevino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trevino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trevino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trevino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trevino works at Pain Management Center in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Trevino’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Trevino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trevino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trevino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trevino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

