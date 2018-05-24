Overview

Dr. Jose Trevino, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Trevino works at Pain Management Center in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.