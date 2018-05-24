Dr. Jose Trevino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trevino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Trevino, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Trevino, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Trevino works at
Locations
Jose De Jesus Trevino Pain Mgmt. Center P A613 Elizabeth St Ste 805, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 883-1744
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I know people think the wait is long. I do also, but the time he spends with me, his friendly nature, and the help he provides for me are oh so worth it. Just go in expecting the wait. I love his staff also!!
About Dr. Jose Trevino, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1508869603
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trevino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trevino accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trevino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Trevino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trevino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trevino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trevino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.