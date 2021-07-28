Overview

Dr. Jose Torres, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Torres works at Greater Orlando I D Specialists in Ocoee, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.