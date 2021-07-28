Dr. Jose Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Torres, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Torres, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Torres works at
Locations
-
1
West Orange Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine PA596 OCOEE COMMERCE PKWY, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 654-3505
-
2
Orlando Foot & Ankle Clinic9430 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 102, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 933-6506MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Torres?
Exelent Doctor!!!!
About Dr. Jose Torres, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801871942
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres works at
Dr. Torres has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Torres speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.