Dr. Jose Torres, MD

Anesthesiology
3.5 (33)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jose Torres, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Torres works at Syndolor Medical in Warren, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Syndolor Medical LLC
    1806 E Market St, Warren, OH 44483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 469-9175

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 14, 2020
    Very Very Thankful Shout out to Dr Jose Torres And Carrie and Staff. Was really freaked out about virus They made it very professional to continue to treat me. You Guys Are Awesome. God Bless And Thank you for all you do.
    Dave — Apr 14, 2020
    About Dr. Jose Torres, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1730267188
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
