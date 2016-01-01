Dr. Jose Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Torres, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Torres, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Dr. Torres works at
Locations
Academic Surgical Associates1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jose Torres, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- English
- 1609211937
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate Medical Center
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
