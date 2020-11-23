Overview

Dr. Jose Torres, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Torres works at JOSE M TORRES MD AND ASSOCIATES PA in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.