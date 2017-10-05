Overview

Dr. Jose Torres, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Torres works at Atlanta Heart Specialists in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA, Tucker, GA and Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.