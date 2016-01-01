Overview

Dr. Jose Tongol, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Manila Ctrl U and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.



Dr. Tongol works at PHOEBE CANCER CENTER in Albany, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.