Super Profile

Dr. Jose Theckedath, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jose Theckedath, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Theckedath works at Allergy & Immunology Center PC in Albany, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy & Immunology Center PC
    1911 Palmyra Rd, Albany, GA 31701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 446-7227
    The Hemlock Pain Center LLC
    504 Osigian Blvd Ste 5, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 721-8911

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Hives
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing

Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 19, 2016
    Dr. Theck and his staff here is great! I would highly recommend them to anyone!
    Jessica P. in Warner Robins, GA — Feb 19, 2016
    Dr. Jose Theckedath, MD
    About Dr. Jose Theckedath, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
English
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982798047
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

