Dr. Jose Theckedath, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Theckedath, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Locations
Allergy & Immunology Center PC1911 Palmyra Rd, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 446-7227
The Hemlock Pain Center LLC504 Osigian Blvd Ste 5, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (888) 721-8911
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Theck and his staff here is great! I would highly recommend them to anyone!
About Dr. Jose Theckedath, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Theckedath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theckedath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theckedath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Theckedath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theckedath.
