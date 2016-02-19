Overview

Dr. Jose Theckedath, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Theckedath works at Allergy & Immunology Center PC in Albany, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.