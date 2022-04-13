Dr. Jose Luis Terrazas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terrazas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Luis Terrazas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Luis Terrazas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from Ponce Health Sciences University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Terrazas works at
Locations
HCA Florida Royal Palm OB/GYN8110 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 108, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 691-3859Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Terrazas?
I have amazing experience with my doctor the best doctor I ever have, patient, consider, respectfully, explain everything really good.my experience compared with my other doctor was from 0 to 100 whit Doctor terraza
About Dr. Jose Luis Terrazas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1861712077
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Health Network
- Ponce Health Sciences University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terrazas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terrazas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terrazas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terrazas works at
Dr. Terrazas has seen patients for Preeclampsia, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terrazas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Terrazas speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Terrazas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terrazas.
