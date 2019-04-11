Overview

Dr. Jose Suros is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.



Dr. Suros works at Point Performance in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.