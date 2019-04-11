Dr. Jose Suros is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Suros
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Suros is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.
Dr. Suros works at
Locations
Point Performance6400 Goldsboro Rd Ste 340, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 493-8884Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Suros was fully knowledgeable of pain issues and collaboratively developed a pain. He is very personable and compassionate.
About Dr. Jose Suros
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Montiefiore MC-Albert Einstein Coll
- Howard University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suros has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suros works at
Dr. Suros has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suros speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Suros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suros.
