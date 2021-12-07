Dr. Jose Suarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Suarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Suarez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They completed their residency with Baystate Med Center
Dr. Suarez works at
Locations
-
1
Caprock Cardiovascular Center, LLP4316 23RD ST, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 701-5858Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suarez?
Most definitely would I recommend Dr. Suarez - compassionate, smart, and puts patient needs first. Outstanding communication skills. And he doesn't mind a challenging case, as my needs have proven to be. Just really lucky to have him here.
About Dr. Jose Suarez, MD
- Cardiology
- English, French
- 1669470332
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suarez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suarez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suarez works at
Dr. Suarez has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suarez speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Suarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.