Dr. Jose Soto, DMD
Dr. Jose Soto, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Glendale, AZ.
Associated Dental Care Glendale W Bell7200 W Bell Rd Ste D1, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 264-7971
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Soto accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
