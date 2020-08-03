Dr. Jose Soler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Soler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Soler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They completed their fellowship with Med Coll Penn|Med Coll Penn|Med College Penn|Med College Penn
Dr. Soler works at
Locations
Holy Cross Medical Group Coral Springs2901 Coral Hills Dr Ste 240, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jose Soler, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Penn|Med Coll Penn|Med College Penn|Med College Penn
- Overlook Hosp
- Overlook Hosp|Overlook Hosp|Overlook Hospital|Overlook Hospital
- Clinical Pathology and Internal Medicine
