Dr. Jose Simon, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Jose Simon, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Simon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SUPERIOR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / VILLA CLARA and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Keralty Hospital Miami.
Dr. Simon works at
Locations
1
Simon Neurology Clinic3850 SW 87th Ave Ste 306, Miami, FL 33165 Directions (305) 608-0656Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Coral Gables Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Keralty Hospital Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareOregon
- Careplus
- CareSource
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I am so happy with Dr. Jose Simon very profesional and corteous
About Dr. Jose Simon, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language and Spanish
- 1730370768
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- Luisiana State University
- Raritan Bay MC
- SUPERIOR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / VILLA CLARA
- Cuba
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon works at
Dr. Simon speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.