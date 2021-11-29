See All Neurologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Jose Simon, MD

Neurology
4 (41)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jose Simon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SUPERIOR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / VILLA CLARA and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Keralty Hospital Miami.

Dr. Simon works at Simon Neurology Clinic in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Simon Neurology Clinic
    3850 SW 87th Ave Ste 306, Miami, FL 33165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 608-0656
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coral Gables Hospital
  • Doctors Hospital
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Keralty Hospital Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tension Headache
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Tension Headache
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis

Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Without Neurofibrillary Tangles Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Antalgic Gait Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteritis Chevron Icon
Asterixis (Flapping Tremor) Chevron Icon
Ataxia With Fasciculations Chevron Icon
Ataxia With Vitamin E Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ataxia, Hereditary, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Ataxia, Spastic, 3, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Auditory Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Familial Infantile Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Benign Familial Neonatal Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Binswanger's Dementia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Brachial Neuritis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinomatous Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Centrotemporal Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chronic Demyelinating Neuropathy With IgM Monoclonal Gammapathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congenital Neuropathy With Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita Chevron Icon
Congenital Sensory Neuropathy With Neurotrophic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Spike-Wave During Slow Sleep Syndrome Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dementia, Familial British Chevron Icon
Dementia, Familial Danish Chevron Icon
Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Dysphasic Dementia, Hereditary Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Early-Onset Alzheimer Disease With Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy Chevron Icon
Effort Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic Absences Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic-Astatic Crisis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Neonatal, Dominant Form Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Neonatal, Recessive Form Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Occipital Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Mesial, Temporal Lobe Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Temporal Lobe, 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 2 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 3 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Partial, Familial Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Progressive, Myoclonic 3 Chevron Icon
Episodic Ataxia Chevron Icon
Facioplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Friedreich's Ataxia Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Genetic Disposition to Idiopathic Generalized Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura Chevron Icon
Gluten Ataxia Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Headaches (Shunt Related) Chevron Icon
Hereditary Neuropathy With Liability to Pressure Palsies Chevron Icon
Hereditary Sensory and Autonomic Neuropathy, Type I Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Due to Congenital Stenosis of Aqueduct of Sylvius Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Child Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infant Epilepsy With Migrant Focal Crisis Chevron Icon
Infantile Refsum Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Neuropathies Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Absence Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Lower Half Headache Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Metabolic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Migrainous Stupor Migraine Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Multifocal Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonic Seizures Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Myopathic Gait Chevron Icon
Myotonic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Neuritis With Brachial Predilection Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Opsoclonus Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Optic Ataxia Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Hypoplasia, Familial Bilateral Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Tumor Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Opticoacoustic Nerve Atrophy Dementia Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peroneal Muscular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Photosensitive Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyarteritis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Presenile Dementia, Kraepelin Type Chevron Icon
Progressive Familial Myoclonic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Meningioma Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retrobulbar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Scissoring Gait Chevron Icon
Sensory Ataxia Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Spinal Bulbar Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia With Axonal Neuropathy, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia, Autosomal Recessive, With Axonal Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Steppage Gait Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Epilepsy, Familial Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Toxic Polyneuropathy Due to Acrylamide Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 1 Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 2 Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuritis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Vascular Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibular Neuritis Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareOregon
    • Careplus
    • CareSource
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 29, 2021
    I am so happy with Dr. Jose Simon very profesional and corteous
    Bertha Diaz — Nov 29, 2021
    About Dr. Jose Simon, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1730370768
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Residency
    • Luisiana State University
    Internship
    • Raritan Bay MC
    Medical Education
    • SUPERIOR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / VILLA CLARA
    Undergraduate School
    • Cuba
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simon works at Simon Neurology Clinic in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Simon’s profile.

    Dr. Simon speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

