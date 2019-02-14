Dr. Jose Cuellar-Silva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuellar-Silva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Cuellar-Silva, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PORTER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Cardiac Rhythm Center11920 Astoria Blvd Ste 230, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (713) 425-1411
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
He is the best dr. I went to him because my arrhythmias were not better with meds. He put in a pacemaker nearly a year ago. It has given me a new lease on life. He is very compassionate and takes the time to explain and answer my questions. He even called to talk to me while I was at Bay Area Regionsk. I highly recommend him.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1578760906
- PORTER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Cuellar-Silva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cuellar-Silva accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cuellar-Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cuellar-Silva works at
Dr. Cuellar-Silva has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cuellar-Silva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuellar-Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuellar-Silva.
