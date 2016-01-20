See All Pediatricians in Woodside, NY
Dr. Jose Serruya, MD

Pediatrics
3 (7)
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jose Serruya, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodside, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Serruya works at Jose Serruya M.d.p.c. in Woodside, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jose Serruya M.d.p.c.
    6907 43rd Ave Ste C2, Woodside, NY 11377 (718) 830-3772

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
ADHD and-or ADD
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aneurysm
Anxiety
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedwetting
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Cluster Headache
Cognitive Function Testing
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Conduct Disorder
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant
Dementia Evaluation
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Essential Tremor
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Home Sleep Study
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
ImPACT Testing
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lyme Disease
Memory Evaluation
Meningitis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Motion Sickness
Muscle Weakness
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myoclonus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Nystagmus
Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Pineal Region Tumors
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pituitary Tumor
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Rash
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Walking
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Tourette's Syndrome
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Visual Field Defects
Wada Test
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 20, 2016
    I recommend this doctor because has been my doctor since I was 13, now I am 20 (7 years). He's excellent. Very caring, patient, kind, & always asks how I am doing with personal life & academics. He diagnosed with Epilepsy, and has helped me emotionally. Whenever there has been an emergency such as a seizure or I am rushed to the ER, he's always there whether he's in the middle of a shift or sleeping at home at 3AM. He genuinely CARES. I owe him everything for helping me. I love Dr. Serruya.
    Amal in Woodside, NY — Jan 20, 2016
    About Dr. Jose Serruya, MD

    Pediatrics
    34 years of experience
    English, Italian
    1609850296
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

