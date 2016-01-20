Dr. Serruya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose Serruya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Serruya, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodside, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Serruya works at
Locations
Jose Serruya M.d.p.c.6907 43rd Ave Ste C2, Woodside, NY 11377 Directions (718) 830-3772
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend this doctor because has been my doctor since I was 13, now I am 20 (7 years). He's excellent. Very caring, patient, kind, & always asks how I am doing with personal life & academics. He diagnosed with Epilepsy, and has helped me emotionally. Whenever there has been an emergency such as a seizure or I am rushed to the ER, he's always there whether he's in the middle of a shift or sleeping at home at 3AM. He genuinely CARES. I owe him everything for helping me. I love Dr. Serruya.
About Dr. Jose Serruya, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1609850296
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serruya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serruya speaks Italian.
