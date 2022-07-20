Dr. Jose Sarriera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarriera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Sarriera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Sarriera, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sarriera works at
Locations
-
1
UF Health Cancer Center at Orlando Health1400 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-1869
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarriera?
July 2017 was the month Dr. Sarriera sat down with me and told me that I was diagnosed with Non-Hotchkins Lymphoma. For the last 1825 days, he and his amazing staff have gone above and beyond to ensure that together we would give it our all to fight. And fight we did. I hit a wall after the second chemo treatment, and he said "you're in 100% remission - but you need to complete the treatment plan with four more rounds...". Trust me, chemo was not fun - and after two, and in remission I asked if I had a choice. "Yes, you can stop now, but your chances of it returning is much higher than if you stay the course." I asked him if he had a daughter, what would he tell her. "Finish." He spent at least 45 minutes with me in that single visit. (Not knowing my father passed away from complications of chemo - hence my hesitation to continue.) I continued. Today is 5 years, cancer free and considered cured from Non-Hotchkins Lymphoma. God is good, and gave us Dr. Sarriera.
About Dr. Jose Sarriera, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255315933
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Canc Ctr/U Tex
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarriera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarriera accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarriera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarriera works at
Dr. Sarriera has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarriera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sarriera speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarriera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarriera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarriera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarriera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.