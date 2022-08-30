See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Jose Sarria, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (52)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jose Sarria, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine

Dr. Sarria works at MOFFIT CANCER CENTER in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Moffitt Cancer Center
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 663-3488
    Main Office
    8001 N Dale Mabry Hwy Unit 301, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 444-0989
    Mcilwain Medical Group PA
    13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 406, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 444-0989

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Carrollwood
  • Moffitt Cancer Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
End-of-Life Issues Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 30, 2022
    The front office is disfuctional, I need another doctor. Bad management! Doctor and surgical staff are great.
    John D. Nicholson — Aug 30, 2022
    About Dr. Jose Sarria, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1447266093
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    • Universidad Central de Venezuela
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
