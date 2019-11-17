Overview

Dr. Jose Santospico, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Santospico works at MountainView Neurosurgery in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.