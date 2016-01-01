Overview

Dr. Jose Santiago Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Acadian Medical Center, Mercy Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Opelousas General Health System and Savoy Medical Center.



Dr. Santiago Jr works at Acadiana Medicine Clinic in Opelousas, LA with other offices in Breaux Bridge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.