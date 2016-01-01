Dr. Jose Santiago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santiago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Santiago, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Santiago, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville.
Dr. Santiago works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sharon Regional Health System2375 Garden Way, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 983-5454
-
2
Community Counseling Center2201 E State St, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 981-7141
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santiago?
About Dr. Jose Santiago, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1487718391
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santiago has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santiago accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santiago works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Santiago. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santiago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santiago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santiago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.