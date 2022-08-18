Overview

Dr. Jose Santiago, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from San Juan Bautista School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Santiago works at Dell Children's Medical Center in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.