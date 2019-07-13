Dr. Jose San Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. San Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose San Martin, MD
Dr. Jose San Martin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Evangelical University of El Salvador and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
San Martin OB/GYN and Women's Healthcare25329 I-45 Ste 129, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 805-4046
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. San Martin is hands down the BEST doctor I have ever had. His office staff is amazing and his wife Crystal is awesome too! Literally everyone in this office genuinely cares about you. Alejandra and Dolis are incredible. He delivered my first child and he is VERY informed and professional. He explains everything to you and he is straight forward. I completely trust his judgment and highly recommend him as an OB/GYN. Also— the office is beautiful! They made my pregnancy and birth a great experience.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Evangelical University of El Salvador
- Family Practice
Dr. San Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. San Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. San Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. San Martin works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. San Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. San Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. San Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. San Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.