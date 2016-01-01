Overview

Dr. Jose Salvana, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Salvana works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.