Dr. Jose Saldivar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of British Columbia/British Columbia Cancer Agency|University of Illinois at Chicago|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Saldivar works at Spero Women's Oncology in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Oophorectomy and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.