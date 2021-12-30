Dr. Jose Salas Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salas Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Salas Sr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jose Salas Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Porterville, CA.
Dr. Salas Sr works at
Sierra View Medical Center465 W Putnam Ave, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 784-1110
J. Raul Salas M.d. Inc.575 W Putnam Ave, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 784-6878
Lindsay Urgent Care973 Sequoia Ave, Lindsay, CA 93247 Directions (559) 562-7799
- Sierra View Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
My mom is currently telling me how amazing he is. He helped her deliver me despite a really bad surgery scar. She’s eternally grateful.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1427062157
