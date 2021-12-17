Dr. Jose Saavedra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saavedra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Saavedra, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Saavedra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Saavedra works at
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Glendale Medical Offices Bldg444 W Glenoaks Blvd, Glendale, CA 91202 Directions (833) 574-2273
Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy #0144950 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 783-4011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent listener and very compassionate. Spent extra time with us do you understand my mothers situation.
About Dr. Jose Saavedra, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1164593059
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Southern Ca
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saavedra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saavedra.
