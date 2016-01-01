Dr. Ruiz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose Ruiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Ruiz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus.
Dr. Ruiz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orlando Behavioral Healthcare10967 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 113, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 647-1781
-
2
Orlando Behavioral Healthcare6735 Conroy Rd Ste 221, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 647-1781
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruiz?
About Dr. Jose Ruiz, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1285739060
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruiz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruiz works at
Dr. Ruiz has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ruiz speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.