Dr. Ruiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jose Ruiz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Ruiz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring.
Dr. Ruiz works at
Locations
-
1
A hospital department of AdventHealth Sebring4420 SUN N LAKE BLVD, Sebring, FL 33872 Directions (863) 382-2248Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruiz?
About Dr. Jose Ruiz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134319783
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med, Otolaryngology Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med, General Surgery
- University of Puerto Rico Sch Med
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- Interamerican University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruiz works at
Dr. Ruiz has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ruiz speaks Spanish.
Dr. Ruiz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.