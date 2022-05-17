Overview

Dr. Jose-Ruben Ayala, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EL SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus, The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Ayala works at Sierra Providence Medical Partners in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.