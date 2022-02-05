Overview

Dr. Jose Rosado Vega, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.



Dr. Rosado Vega works at Florida Heart and Vascular Center in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.