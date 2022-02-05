Dr. Jose Rosado Vega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosado Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Rosado Vega, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Rosado Vega, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Florida Heart and Vascular511 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 101, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 728-6808
-
2
Florida Heart and Vascular1560 Santa Barbara Blvd, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 750-5000
-
3
Uf Health the Villages Hospital Rehabilitation Hospital1451 El Camino Real, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 728-6808
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent - Very thorough! Good listener. Asks all the right questions. Been going there for 3 years now and will continue to do so. The only problem, there is no email to contact him directly. Fax machines and pagers went the way of the dinosaur. This is very frustrating.
About Dr. Jose Rosado Vega, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- 1417940404
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosado Vega has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosado Vega accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosado Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosado Vega has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosado Vega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosado Vega speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosado Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosado Vega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosado Vega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosado Vega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.