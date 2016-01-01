Dr. Jose Romano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Romano, MD
Dr. Jose Romano, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
UHealth at The Professional Arts Center1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6732Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday6:00am - 5:30pmFriday6:00am - 5:30pmSaturday6:00am - 5:30pmSunday6:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jose Romano, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952321069
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Romano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romano speaks Spanish.
Dr. Romano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.