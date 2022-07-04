Dr. Jose Rodriguez-Vazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez-Vazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Rodriguez-Vazquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Rodriguez-Vazquez, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez-Vazquez works at
Locations
MDVIP - Tampa, Florida2835 W De Leon St Ste 104, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 608-5496
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service the dr and staff amazing! I recommend 100%. Thank you!!!!??
About Dr. Jose Rodriguez-Vazquez, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1639194087
Education & Certifications
- University District Hospital - University of Puerto Rico
- U Dist Hosp
- University District Hospital - University of Puerto Rico
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez-Vazquez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez-Vazquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez-Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez-Vazquez speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez-Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez-Vazquez.
