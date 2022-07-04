Overview

Dr. Jose Rodriguez-Vazquez, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez-Vazquez works at MDVIP - Tampa, Florida in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.