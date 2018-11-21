Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
Queens Medical Office PC9033 Elmhurst Ave Fl 1, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 457-7000
Rjm Medical Services PC8715 37th Ave Ste B, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was fast and yet understanding.
About Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD
- Urology
- 60 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821305327
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
