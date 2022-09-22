Overview

Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.