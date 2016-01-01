Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from National University Major Of San Marcos, San Fernando Medical School|Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Foundation2150 N Waterman Ave Ste 202, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 864-4700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jose Rodriguez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1508829185
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp|Cook Co Hospital|Lima Peru|Lima, Peru
- National University Major Of San Marcos, San Fernando Medical School|Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
