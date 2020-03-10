See All Podiatrists in Altamonte Springs, FL
Dr. Jose Rivera, DPM

Podiatry Sports Medicine
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jose Rivera, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Rivera works at Dr Jose A Rivera LLC in Altamonte Springs, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Jose A Rivera LLC
    110 W Citrus St, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 692-1965
  2. 2
    OrthoRegenX
    917 Rinehart Rd Ste 2061, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 720-4253

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Runner's Injury Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Self Pay

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Mar 10, 2020
    So glad Dr. Rivera and his team are able to come to the home. Our father got discharged from the hospital and was very difficult to get him out of the house. Dr. Rivera was able to come see him and make sure his wound was taken care of.
    About Dr. Jose Rivera, DPM

    • Podiatry Sports Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1902864333
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Maryland Medical System
    • Boston VA Healthcare System
    • West LA VA Med Ctr
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • University of Florida
