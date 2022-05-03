Dr. Jose Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Rivera, MD
Dr. Jose Rivera, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Locations
Tampa Pain Relief Center - Hillsborough2333 W Hillsborough Ave Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 608-5110
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I brought my elderly mom to see Dr. Rivera due to ongoing, debilitating pain in her leg. She had seen other physicians in the area who couldn't determine how to help her and offered no suggestions. A friend recommended Rivera and we couldn't be happier. From the very beginning, he felt confident he could help her. She ended up with a spinal cord stimulator which has brought her great relief. Her spine will always cause her discomfort, but the leg pain was unbearable before no matter what she did with heat, ice, massage, and medications. The SCS has been a godsend and she can now get around with a walker instead of a wheelchair and she has been able to resume activities to care for herself independently. Even riding her trike in her neighborhood. Rivera is the best! We're beyond pleased and grateful to him.
About Dr. Jose Rivera, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1215919485
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
