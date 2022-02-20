See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Miramar, FL
Dr. Jose Rivas, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Jose Rivas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Rivas works at Comprehensive Women Center in Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Womens Center Corp
    1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 301, Miramar, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 510-5454
Hospital Affiliations
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Jose Rivas, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1629166939
    Education & Certifications

    • St Luke's Hospital
    • New York Medical College
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara School Of Medicine
