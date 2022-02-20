Dr. Jose Rivas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Rivas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Rivas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Rivas works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Womens Center Corp1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 301, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 510-5454Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivas?
Great customers servive with staff and Dr. Rivas is amazing heat relationship with patient.
About Dr. Jose Rivas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1629166939
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivas works at
Dr. Rivas has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rivas speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.