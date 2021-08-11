Overview

Dr. Jose Reyes Jr, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Reyes Jr works at Principle Spine & Pain in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Texas City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.