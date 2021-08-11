Dr. Jose Reyes Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Reyes Jr, MD
Dr. Jose Reyes Jr, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Locations
Medleader LLC5010 Crenshaw Rd Ste 130, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (281) 991-2200
Interventional Pain Specialists Pllc7111 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Texas City, TX 77591 Directions (281) 991-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Patient for over 20 years. He has helped me through six surgeries. A honest person and will answer questions if you ask. He has been a life saver for many people who suffers.
- Anesthesiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1578584355
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA
Dr. Reyes Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.