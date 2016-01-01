Overview

Dr. Jose Reyes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Reyes works at Health Net Medical Clinic in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Windcrest, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.