Dr. Jose Andres Restrepo, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Jose Andres Restrepo, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Andres Restrepo, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from Pontifical Xavierian University Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Restrepo works at
Locations
Miami Neuroscience Institute6200 Sunset Dr Ste 130, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 596-3876
Miami Neuroscience Institute709 Alton Rd Ste 440, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions (786) 596-3876
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Restrepo?
I had to have some tests done that were uncomfortable bec of the nature of the tests. Dr Restrepo did everything to make me feel comfortable and explained everything along the way. He took time to answer my many questions. I never never met a more caring man. Glad I dont need the tests again, but if I had to see a doctor on a more frequent basis it would be Dr. Restrepo!
About Dr. Jose Andres Restrepo, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1629004429
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincents Hospital and Medical Center
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Pontifical Xavierian University Faculty of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Restrepo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Restrepo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
157 patients have reviewed Dr. Restrepo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Restrepo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Restrepo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Restrepo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.